Actor Charles Okocha marks one year of surviving gun shot by drunk policeman(Photos/video)

Actor Charles Okocha has reminisced to when he was shot 6 times by a drunk policeman on December 27, last year .
He was at a traditional wedding ceremony, held in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State when the policeman opened fire,spraying 6 bullets in to his stomach..
He was operated upon by doctors at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH).
Sharing photos and videos taken during surgery, he wrote
Today makes it a yr I was shot at Nnewi 6bullet no joke thank God it can only be God
grateful thank u awesome God can't believe this is me after 6bullet I will forever worship you till I dah
