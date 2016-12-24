Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Saturday, 24 December 2016
'Artificial attachments on your body secure your ticket to hell' - Twitter 'preacher' warns Nigerians
As a supposed Preacher shared via Twitter, warning Nigerians about the consequences of their personal decisions in life. See the rest after the cut...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
18:14
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment