Saturday, 24 December 2016

Baby born with half face is cared for by kind monk over Christmas (Photos)

 A baby born without a skull and with only half a face is being cared for by a kindly monk this Christmas.

Social media has been a source of much needed help for baby Nurafaiha, 8 months, who lives in Sayaburi in Southern Thailand.

Nurafaiha was born with a cleft lip and pallet as well has having no skull and is blind. Her disabilities mean that she cannot take milk normally and has to be fed through a tube.


According to UK Mirror, her case was highlighted on social media as a way to get the funds necessary for treatment by a monk, name of Bhin, from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation in Bangkok.'

There are a total of five children in NurafaihaÕs family, all of the others attend school which is a challenge in itself when the family only have the fatherÕs meagre income from his job in a factory.

Consequently Monk Bhin has so far been able to donate 200,000 Thai baht (about £4,400) from the foundation funds and individuals who have responded to his Facebook appeals to assist the family.


