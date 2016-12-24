Baby born with half face is cared for by kind monk over Christmas (Photos)

Social media has been a source of much needed help for baby Nurafaiha, 8 months, who lives in Sayaburi in Southern Thailand.
Nurafaiha was born with a cleft lip and pallet as well has having no skull and is blind. Her disabilities mean that she cannot take milk normally and has to be fed through a tube.
There are a total of five children in NurafaihaÕs family, all of the others attend school which is a challenge in itself when the family only have the fatherÕs meagre income from his job in a factory.
