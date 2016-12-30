Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Friday, 30 December 2016
Basketmouth and wife, Elsie step out in style
Ace comedian, Basketmouth and his stunning wife, Elsie Okpocha stepped out in style for the Soundcity MVP awards last night..
More below.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
10:48
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment