Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Saturday, 24 December 2016
Donjazzy gives fan N250K
DonJazzy decided to bless a fan with a whooping 250 thousand naira after she asked to start a business ...
So kind of him.
Read more of their tweets below.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
18:04
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment