Wednesday, 21 December 2016

First photos of James Ibori following his release from UK prison

Photos of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori following his release from prison has emerged . He was released earlier today, upon a court order

In 2012,  Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and completed his term midnight yesterday.  It is not known if he would immediately return to Nigeria .


