George Michael leaves bulk of his £105m fortune to ‘favourite’ big sister Melanie

George Michael left the bulk of his £105million fortune to his favourite big sister Melanie, The Sun understands.
Friends say hairdresser Melanie, 55, is set to receive up to £50million following the pop star’s death on Christmas Day.George’s other sister Yioda, 57, is also expected to inherit part of his money and property empire.
Melanie travelled round the world with her younger brother at the height of his pop stardom.A source told the Sun
“George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they’re going to inherit most of his wealth, particularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to.“She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end.
“George was very family-orientated and even in his death he’s shown that. He was keen to see them well looked after for the future.”
Melanie, who affectionately referred to his hit Careless Whisper as Tuneless Whisper, is set to receive up to £50million.
