Hillary Clinton is officially the most voted losing presidential candidate in U.S history

According to all revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Wednesday night, Democratic party presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton is now officially the most voted presidential candidate in US election history as she surpassed President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%).
Even though Trump defeated Clinton hands down in the Electoral College votes, Clinton's 2.1% win margin is ranked third among defeated candidates in past U.S elections.
