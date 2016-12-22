People need to be careful about domestic staff. Dayo, just 33 years old, who friends say was an amazing girl, helped the houseboy who was a refugee and living in a church. She gave him accommodation and a job and this is what she got. Quite sad! See the video after the cut...
Thursday, 22 December 2016
Houseboy who murdered his female boss at her home in Parkview shared a dance video on IG same day he killed her
