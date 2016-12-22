Thursday, 22 December 2016

Houseboy who murdered his female boss at her home in Parkview shared a dance video on IG same day he killed her

This guy goes by the name @william_smith1059 on IG and on Tuesday December 20th, he posted a video of himself dancing, same day he allegedly killed his boss, Dayo Adeleke (read here). He was arrested within an hour of the murder. He's in Panti police station right now.


People need to be careful about domestic staff. Dayo, just 33 years old, who friends say was an amazing girl, helped the houseboy who was a refugee and living in a church. She gave him accommodation and a job and this is what she got. Quite sad! See the video after the cut...
A video posted by smith (@william_smith1059) on
