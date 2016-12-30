Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Friday, 30 December 2016
I can't believe she's mine- Mercy Johnson celebrates her daughter Purity as she turns 4
Actress Mercy Johnson took to social media to celebrate her first child and daughter, Purity as she turned 4.The proud mum wrote
My Child is 4.Thank You Jesus for this Gift. I look at her and can't believe she is mine.hmmmm I have a 4yr old daughter. HBD Purity .Keep us mums alive Lord To Take Care of our and every child at large
