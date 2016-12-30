Identical twins who share boyfriend reveal they now plan to marry him

Anna and Lucy DeCinque, from Perth, Australia, both plan to tie the knot with boyfriend Ben Byrne having met him on Facebook five years ago.The 30-year-old sisters say they plan to travel to Tucson, Arizona, to say their three-way vows.
Arizona's constitution bans polygamy but lists no punishment - meaning many travel for wedding services which are described as 'spiritual' rather than legal unions.
According to UK Mirror, announcing their intentions on YouTube, the pair said:
"We’ve been with him for five years so he’s twinning and winning… We do want to marry the same man and his name is Ben.And now we've been thinking, how is that going to work? Many debate is it possible? Can it really work? I don't really know.he twins baffled ITV's This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as they bluntly admitted they sleep with him at the same time earlier this year.
"We've actually heard in Tucson [America] you can get married."
They said:
"We're in the mood at the same time. He's a lucky guy, He needs double the energy, he gets double the love and double the attention."
"We're not hurting anyone and it makes us happy.
"We're always going to be together. Because we're with each other 24/7 of our lives it's so much easier to share a boyfriend."
No comments:
Post a Comment