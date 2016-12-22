"Nigeria's Minimum wage of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to Maximum wage if it remains the same while the cost of everything else skyrockets! Can a man earning ₦18k afford the new tariff for electricity, the new price for fuel, pay the price for rice that has doubled and still pay for accommodation and school fees? If a minimum wage earner cannot afford the cost of living then the maximum wage earner will not be able to sleep at night because of fear for his life!"
Thursday, 22 December 2016
'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce
