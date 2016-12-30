Incredible pictures of couple who live with 9ft tall bear

Jim and Susan Kowalczik care for 23-year-old brown bear Jimbo at their orphanage in New York state.The couple have cared for Jimbo for almost all of his life, so despite his fearsome appearance he hugs them like any other parents.
He’ll play with you all day if you have the time," Mr Kowalczik told the Daily Mail.
"They’re content, they’re happy. If they weren’t, you would know it."Jimmy is my best friend. It doesn’t get any better than that. He loves you just for you."
No comments:
Post a Comment