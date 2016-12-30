Jennifer Lopez is just having fun with Drake

Jennifer Lopez and Drake's budding romance is 100 percent legit, and not a professional ploy to promote any type of business like many are assuming, E1 reports.
However, an insider adds that J.Lo is enjoying her time with Drizzy as a friend and companion, but isn't considering him as a potential serious boyfriend at this stage of the game.
"She's having fun,I think she and Casper will get back together," the source adds, confirming that although J.Lo and Smart are no longer speaking as frequently as they once were, the lines of communication are still open."He's a great guy and she's knows it. They just need a break right now."
However, a separate source tells E! News the former couple likely won't reconcile.
