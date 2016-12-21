Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomes baby boy

The 32-year-old KUWTK star has reportedly been a supportive girlfriend throughout Tristan's baby mama's pregnancy, she even paid for him to fly out from his home in Cleveland to Los Angeles so that he could be in the delivery room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with Jordan during their child's birth.
Jordan announced her pregnancy with the 25-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player back in October, which was just one month before Khloé and Tristan went public with their relationship. Life & Style exclusively reported that Jordan wasn't happy that her ex-boyfriend was so public with his new relationship while she was pregnant with his baby.
