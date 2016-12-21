Kris Jenner bans Blac Chyna from her Christmas party

After a fight that nearly ended her engagement this past weekend, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is scheduled to have her annual Christmas party this weekend, but Blac Chyna is not on the guest list.
“Rob’s family is over Chyna,”a source tells PEOPLE. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”
Another insider also told PEOPLE Tuesday that Kardashian’s famous mom and siblings “don’t support the relationship” any more.
“At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’ ” the insider added.After apologizing to Chyna and pledging to be a better dad for Dream on Monday, it looks like what “family first” means to Rob is shifting, though. And according to the insider
"Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna.”
