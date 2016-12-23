Kylie Jenner and Tyga alleged sex tape is not the couple

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner and Tyga were hit by fresh rumours that they've filmed a sex tape in a bathroom at a clothing store
However, TMZ soon shut down any speculation, confirming it's neither Kylie or the rapper in the graphic video.Sources close to Kylie say she and her camp have seen the alleged sex tape that surfaced on a website Thursday, and their only reaction is ... it's 100% not Kylie doing the deed.
She's scoffing, particularly because the blurry woman with blonde braids doesn't even look like her. Kylie was rocking that 'do and similar clothing a couple months ago on Snapchat. Whoever "leaked" the tape attached her Snap videos to make it seem like the whole thing was real.
