Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Saturday, 24 December 2016
Mariah Carey under fire for posing half nude to celebrate the holiday season
Mariah Carey shared the photo above on her page to celebrate the holiday season, but her fans/non fans weren't here for it. Read some of the comments after the cut...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
18:13
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment