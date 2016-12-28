Obama says he would have beaten Donald Trump --- Trump replies

President, Barack Obama said he could have defeated Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 presidential election if he had run against him.
Obama stated this while speaking to his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, aired on Monday.He said
“I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” he said.
Several hours after the interview was posted, Mr. Trump responded on Twitter.
“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me,He should say that but I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”
