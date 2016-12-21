Revealed- Blac Chyna beat Rob Kardashian before moving out

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have gotten back together, however, sordid details about their union has come to light following her leaked messages.
In one of the messages ,her friend Treasure suggested Blac Chyna beat Rob Kardashian to keep him in line and she said she would consider it.They even made reference to the fact, she beat Tyga during their relationship writing "I don't wanna treat him like Tyga but I will. Imma slap the s--t outta him."
It has now been revealed Chyna did beat up Rob in a drunken rage before moving out of their shared home
.
E! News has since learned that the fight turned physical prior to Chyna moving out of the house.
"She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage," a source says. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble walked in on their fight "and ripped Chyna off of Rob.
According to the source, Rob should be wary of Chyna:
"He's a victim and she's using him."
