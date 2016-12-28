Rihanna unfollows Jennifer Lopez on Instagram amid Drake dating rumours

Rihanna is not down with JLo dating her on-off again lover, Drake..Eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had stopped following Jennifer Lopez on Instagram over the weekend.
J-Lo and Drake recently sparked dating rumours after he was spotted at a number of the star's Las Vegas shows and also on what appeared to be a date at a restaurant in West Hollywood.
"Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.
"They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.
