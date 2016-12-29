Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Thursday, 29 December 2016
Shan George and Hilda Dokubo stun at Calabar Carnival 2016
Veteran actresses,Shan George and Hilda Dokubo looked colourful in their costumes at Calabar Carnival 2016.... Ageless beauties!
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:33
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment