Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Wednesday, 21 December 2016
This guy had $ex with an asthmatic random female and this happened...
According to Twitter user, Fela, a boy was arrested in Lagos after a random female he had sex with died of asthmatic attack during sex.
Continue after the cut....
Be careful guys....
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
04:19
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment