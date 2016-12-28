Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
With you ,I haven't lost-Ubi Franklin says as he shares photo with his son
After his wife ,Lilian Esoro removed his surname from her instagram bio,Ubi Franklin shared a photo with their son saying...with you ,I haven't lost...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
06:03
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment