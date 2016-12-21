Wednesday, 21 December 2016

Wizkid's girlfriend, Justine Skye spark breakup rumours as she says love is embarrassing

Is there trouble in paradise for Wizkid and his girlfriend Justine Skye?
Justine Skye is sparking breakup rumours already as people have started reading meanings to her tweets below...


Wizkid was last week reported to be spending time with his son who traveled for vacation with his baby mama, Shola.
