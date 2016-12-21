Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Wednesday, 21 December 2016
Wow Rihanna steps out rocking GIGANTIC belt
Riri stepped out rocking this gigantic red belt ..She is probably the only woman who can pull it off...
Would you rock it?
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
20:49
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment