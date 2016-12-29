Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Thursday, 29 December 2016
Zero Recession-Davido says as he shows off new 2017 Range rover, wads of dollars
Davido has made it clear he isn't feeling the recession as he has purchased a 2017 Range rover sport.The star also showed off wads of dollars on social media..
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
00:20
