15-Year Old Abducted and Gang-Raped By Gunmen In Benue

According to Punch, the gang, suspected to have been led by one Torkula who is said to be a notorious cultist, abducted the 15-year-old girl, an SSII student of College of Education Demonstration Secondary School on Ter Katsina-Ala Street, a stone’s throw from her house.
The girl is presently admitted at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi. As at the time newsmen visited the hospital yesterday, she was still unconscious.
Her father, who lectures at the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, said the incident happened on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11 am; adding that his daughter who designed clothes went to a nearby market to buy zips to make a neighbour’s cloth but did not return.
“We did not see her until nightfall and then decided to search in homes of some of her friends and classmates, but could not find her. Then, I laid a complaint at the Police station. There, they advised me to put up an announcement on Ashiwaves Radio located in Katsina-Ala.
“The whole family resorted to prayer as I consulted my pastor who told me that he saw a vision of my missing daughter in the midst of cultists, even as he assured me that she would be found soon.
“Later, I got a call from a church member saying that she saw my daughter on a motorcycle with two men who gagged her with rags as she attempted to speak to her. According to her, they were heading for the riverside.”
The father added that he and others proceeded to the riverside in company of a motorcyclist.
He said that on getting there, he saw the abductors smoking Indian hemp and one of them approached him, asking questions.
“A few minutes later, I saw Torkula dragging my daughter and she looked heavily drugged and almost unconscious. The motorcyclist held unto Torkula as he attempted to run away, while the others escaped.
“My daughter managed to speak and told me that they administered on her four injections of an unknown substance; and that the abductors took her from one Ucha’s house to Moses’ home, where they stripped her naked; and later to Torkula’s mother’s beer parlor where she was forced to drink a drugged beer.
“She also told me that for two days, they only gave her drugs and no food,” the distraught father narrated with bitterness.
Meanwhile, a medical report from the Nguher Clinic in Katsina-Ala-Ala where the rape survivor was earlier admitted before being transferred to the Benue State Teaching Hospital, indicates that she was induced with parenteral substance abuse and sexual assault was made on her.
It was also gathered that the teenage girl’s father has relocated his entire family to an unknown place following threats from members of the suspect’s family who is currently in Police custody.
Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said the suspect would be prosecuted according to law, adding that investigation was already on to arrest other culprits.
The girl is presently admitted at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi. As at the time newsmen visited the hospital yesterday, she was still unconscious.
Her father, who lectures at the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, said the incident happened on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11 am; adding that his daughter who designed clothes went to a nearby market to buy zips to make a neighbour’s cloth but did not return.
“We did not see her until nightfall and then decided to search in homes of some of her friends and classmates, but could not find her. Then, I laid a complaint at the Police station. There, they advised me to put up an announcement on Ashiwaves Radio located in Katsina-Ala.
“The whole family resorted to prayer as I consulted my pastor who told me that he saw a vision of my missing daughter in the midst of cultists, even as he assured me that she would be found soon.
“Later, I got a call from a church member saying that she saw my daughter on a motorcycle with two men who gagged her with rags as she attempted to speak to her. According to her, they were heading for the riverside.”
The father added that he and others proceeded to the riverside in company of a motorcyclist.
He said that on getting there, he saw the abductors smoking Indian hemp and one of them approached him, asking questions.
“A few minutes later, I saw Torkula dragging my daughter and she looked heavily drugged and almost unconscious. The motorcyclist held unto Torkula as he attempted to run away, while the others escaped.
“My daughter managed to speak and told me that they administered on her four injections of an unknown substance; and that the abductors took her from one Ucha’s house to Moses’ home, where they stripped her naked; and later to Torkula’s mother’s beer parlor where she was forced to drink a drugged beer.
“She also told me that for two days, they only gave her drugs and no food,” the distraught father narrated with bitterness.
Meanwhile, a medical report from the Nguher Clinic in Katsina-Ala-Ala where the rape survivor was earlier admitted before being transferred to the Benue State Teaching Hospital, indicates that she was induced with parenteral substance abuse and sexual assault was made on her.
It was also gathered that the teenage girl’s father has relocated his entire family to an unknown place following threats from members of the suspect’s family who is currently in Police custody.
Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said the suspect would be prosecuted according to law, adding that investigation was already on to arrest other culprits.
No comments:
Post a Comment