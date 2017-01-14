204 People Killed In Southern Kaduna Crises – NEMA

NEMA North West zonal Coordinator, Musa Ilella said the casualty figure was for Kafanchan and Chikun LGAs affected by the crisis and covers October, November and December, 2016 and early January, 2017.
“Four districts in Kafanchan LGA namely: Linte,Goska,Dangoma and Kafanchan town recorded 194 deaths. Chikun LGA on the other hand recorded about 10 deaths, making a total of 204 so far,” he said.
The Catholic Church in its report however put the casualty figure at 808 as of December 2016, a figure that was disputed by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who did not give a contrary number. The Catholic Church also said 1,422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, and one primary school were destroyed.
