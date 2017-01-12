Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Thursday, 12 January 2017
Actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo returns to school as law student
Veteran actor ,Kanayo .O. Kanayo is now studying law at the University
of Abuja.He may be following in the footsteps of fellow veteran actor
turned lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo ..He wrote
Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have
resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja. Just finished with
morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm.
#overandout.
No comments:
Post a Comment