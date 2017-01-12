Thursday, 12 January 2017

Actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo returns to school as law student

Veteran actor ,Kanayo .O. Kanayo is now studying law at the University of Abuja.He may be following in the footsteps of fellow veteran actor turned lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo ..He wrote
Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja. Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout.
