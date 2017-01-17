"We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies. We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises."
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Actress Zoe Saldana explains how Hollywood bullies propelled Donald Trump to the White House...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment