Adeboye's desicion to step down irreversible -RCCG

During a press briefing of journalists at Redemption Camp,Mowe,Ogun state, the church’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, said
“If you know Daddy GO (Adeboye) very well, he does not make such an important decision without consulting the Church Council, and most importantly, God. That decision has been made and it does not in any way affect his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.
“So, there is no need to reverse the decision after the Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the FRC law.”
Adeboye had resigned as the head of the church in Nigeria on Saturday, reportedly in compliance with the code.He named Obayemi as the overseer of the church in Nigeria and took on the new title of General Overseer, RCCG, Worldwide.
President Muhammadu Buhari reacted on Monday by sacking the Executive Secretary of the FRC, Mr. Jim Obazee.
The President had, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, approved the sacking and the replacement of Obazee.
