Friday, 13 January 2017
Amazing before/after photos a lady whose face was burnt in house fire
According to Nigerian Women Diary, this lady was burnt in a house fire.Despite doctors saying she will be scared for life,she has healed .On the right,she is wearing no makeup or filter..
Femebra Katinghan
04:19
