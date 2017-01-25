American Calls Out Kenyan Lady Who Stole From Him Offers $2,000 For Her Arrest
A
distraught American, has called out a Kenyan lady who stole his
valuables, offering $2,ooo for her arrest. He took to Facebook to share
information about the things stolen by the woman identified as Njeri
Kamau
In
his Facebook post, the American known as Mr. Forrester claimed Njeri
vanished with his wallet which contained important documents and $3400
in cash. According to him he could care less about the cash, all he eeds
back are his documnets.
No comments:
Post a Comment