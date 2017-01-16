Monday, 16 January 2017

Annie Idibia pens deep wish for herself & 2face-God please, I want to grow old with him & die beside him-

 Annie Idibia's love for her husband 2Face is so unconditional it's amazing.The actress took to Instagram to post an image of an old man staring out the glass window.In one image, he is looking at a woman who may be his wife, in another,he stares out blankly.She wrote how that image broke her down and tripled her love for her husband ..
Read her wish for them below.
stared at this image for atleast 15mins or even more... and realised I was tearing up😢😢
The picture made me feel all "types of ways" And the love in my heart towards Innocent just tripled instantly.. I know we will grow old n die someday,but God please I want spend all my days with him ,grow old with him and die beside him..next to him.. I can't Live if I have to do that without him.. I won't survive it! Life Without Him won't be worth it again.. Sad that When we grow old n grey ,1 of us will go before the other,but please can we at least grow very old together and GO together.. All of our kids n grandkids would have been all grown,graduates and well established by your grace lord.. so they will be fine..when we go. Amen. #Annie'sMidnightTots
