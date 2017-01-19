Avalanche hits Italian ski hotel killing up to 30 people with many buried under the snow

The snowslide covered cars, farm animals and part of Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo, east of Rome, as it violently surged down a mountainside yesterday.Local media are reporting that up to 30 people could be dead in the hotel, although this remains unconfirmed.
Around 20 guests were staying in the hotel at the time, with a number of staff inside as well.
Trapped guests texted messages after the avalanche saying "help, help we are dying of cold", according to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.
Emergency crews have been desperately trying to get to victims but have been hampered by a snow storm.
Phones at the exclusive venue are also completely dead and frantic relatives have been unable to get through to guests mobile phones.
