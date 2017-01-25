Barack Obama and Michelle pictured for the first time since leaving the White House

They also posed with staff at Terrence B Lettsome International Airport, the islands' main airport, on Monday night after a flight from California.
Michelle Obama was earlier seen boarding Branson's Falcon 900EX at Palm Springs International Airport.
The couple spent the weekend relaxing at the home of Spanish ambassador James Costos where Obama was spotted playing golf.
Despite leaving office on Friday, the former president is still being protected by the Secret Service.
