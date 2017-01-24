Between Anita Joseph and man who offered to pay her $3000 for p0rn-role

The actress then resorted to cursing him in both English and her Igbo language. Here is an excerpt of their chat published exclusively by Vanguard..
Man: It’s two weeks adult film. If you are interested, we plan your visa to come here and you gonna do an audition and if we see you got what it takes, then you got yourself a job. It’s all up to you. Anita: So, you are into production?
Man: Something like that but it’s adult film only… Only if you are interested.
Anita: And you don’t know a movie storyline when you see one. You are very stupid.
Man: Am sorry, what?
Anita: Don’t ever in your entire…..if some actresses in my country do it, well, I don’t.
Man: Yeah, I truly understand Anita: Am cursing you in my dialect. Aramasguogiri. Man: I was just offering something
Anita: Gerrof my page. Ka Jehovah bara ghi mba. Take your offer somewhere else or miss.
At this point, the man turned it into a joke and sent his nude photo, from torso down, telling her he just wants to have sex with her. Praising her figure, saying she has a very sexy backside that would suit his six-inch down-below (manhood). But all these entreaties were met with more curses from the actress. Then, he returned to negotiating again:
Man: Seriously, $3000 is in it. Who turns $3000 down?
Anita: I will block you. And this your message and d**k will be all over social media. Don’t mess with me no more. Give your mum mask and sisters to work for you.
Man: I act adult film, no one knows it’s me.. And I’m proud to have six inches manhood. Just think about this offer. You gonna be able to live in the US but honestly you don’t need to block me. The acting ain’t full time, it’s just part time. To be honest, the job is real. Why I said it was a joke is because I ain’t wanna see you get pissed off. But seriously, you gonna turn down $3000 every two weeks? No one In Africa is gonna know it’s you. My team gonna give you a mask. You wear the mask, do your scene, you get paid. Seriously, who turns down $3000
Anita: Don’t ever in your miserable life send sh*t into my Dm again. I interpreted a movie role well and to you it means I can do adult film. Chineke kpikwa gi oku.
Man: Some actresses in your country industry do it.
Anita: Some actresses in my country can do it, well, I don’t.
Man: We just watched a movie you acted named ‘Open and Close’ and we thought about offering you a job in US where you could be making about $3000 every two weeks. If you are interested email us at kaneharry833@gmail.com or we could discuss more here. My boss is Victoriahascakes. You could search her here on Instagram.
Anita : What kind of job is that? This job you make $3000 every two weeks must be a sinful job.
