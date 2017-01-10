Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Beyonce and Solange reveal they can count the fights they've had in 30 years

Beyonce,35 and Solange Knowles ,35 have admitted they have never really clashed over the years.They both sat down to chat to Interview magazine, and the Queen Bey asked her sister how she did when they were growing up together .
"You did a kickass job," Solange said. "You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever.In the 30 years we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads... we can count on one hand.
Speaking about Beyonce, Solange said

It's something I've learned so much about from you, getting to be in control of your own narrative,""I feel like I'm getting closer to that, not taking on all the baggage when I have to just stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm uncomfortable with that.'
"And I really appreciate you and mom being examples of that, being able to speak about our achievements, these things that deserve to be celebrated, without feeling bashful about it."
