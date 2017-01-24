Blac Chyna celebrates losing her baby weight

Sharing the good news on Snapchat, she captioned a picture of her scales: "From 192.2 to 158.2."
Regarding her weight loss,she credits it entirely to breastfeeding.She shared earlier this month:
"I've been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I'm ready to hang out. It's not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I'm not that far. If I was in Paris or New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.
"I'm just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out. And I just started hiking with Rob so we're back on our health tip, and I'm drinking a ton of water."
