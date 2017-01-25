Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Bobrisky Fires P.A Few Days After Hiring And Flaunting Her


Just days after self-acclaimed snapchat king, Bobrisky, took to social media to flaunt his P.A, he has fired her and now seeking a new P.A.
