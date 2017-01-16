Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Monday, 16 January 2017
Bonang Matheba flaunts her banging bikini bod on Asian vacation with BF AKA
South African media personality, Bonang Matheba showed off her toned body during her vacation with her rapper beau,AKA. She took the gorgeous shots in Thailand before they moved on to Hong Kong.
