'The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.'
'The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,' the statement concluded.
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Tuesday, 10 January 2017
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sheath their swords , release joint statement on divorce
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment