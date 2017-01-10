Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sheath their swords , release joint statement on divorce

It appears Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided to have an amicable divorce. The former power couple released a joint statement ,promising to protect the privacy of their children and family.The statement reads

'The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.'
'The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,' the statement concluded.
