Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Chrissy Tiegen Fresh Faced With No Pants Go On lunch Date With Husband And Daughter

Model, Chrissy Tiegen, stepped out for lunch with her husband, John Legend and daughter, Luna. The 'Lip Sync Battle' hostess, was fresh faced with no pants as she held on to her baby for the date.
More photos:




