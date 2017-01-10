Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Tuesday, 10 January 2017
Christina Milan goes completely-braless in dazzling sheer gown
Christina Milan hopped on the new trend by forgoing her bra for at the premiere of Live By Night in Los Angeles on Monday.
If the 35 year old intended to turn heads, she succeeded .
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
01:50
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment