Corrections worker busted for prostitution (Photos)

Geliesha Smith, 26, a civilian employee assigned to the Federal Narcotics Task Force, was busted when she allegedly offered to have sex with an undercover cop, the New York Post reports.
She allegedly charged a bargain-basement fee of $120 for the would-be romp inside a room at the Days Inn on 39th Street in Sunset Park Friday night, law-enforcement sources said.
Smith, who was making $75,000 a year with the job title community coordinator, was released without bail after her arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court.
The sting operation was set up after authorities discovered the Backpage ad, which has Smith’s contact information and a video of her giving oral sex to a man.
The ad for “Lisa,” says she’s “Above & Beyond The Rest.”
This is a one of a kind experience! I have a BEAUTIFUL face to match my Sexy Petite body.”
The ad, which was posted on Dec. 22, also includes several raunchy photos of a scantily clad Smith in various sexual positions.
“Yes I luv BBJS & KISSING,” the ad says over one of the photos.
She was “immediately suspended” after the arrest and “is being terminated,” according to DOC spokesman Peter Thorne, who added,
“We have zero tolerance for any illegal behavior on the part of staff.”
Sources said Smith had access to “sensitive information” in her role at the Federal Narcotics Task Force, which is made up of several law-enforcement entities.
