Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA 2016 Best Player Award

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has won the FIFA best player award. The 31-year old, beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madird's Antoine Griezman to snag the award.Receiving his award, Ronaldo said:
“It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award. 2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able to achieve what I could.
I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fans the media. I don’t have anything to add, awards speak for themselves.
“I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us but that is understandable.”
