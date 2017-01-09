Monday, 9 January 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA 2016 Best Player Award

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has won the FIFA best player award. The 31-year old, beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madird's Antoine Griezman to snag the award.
Receiving his award, Ronaldo said:
“It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award. 2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able to achieve what I could.
I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fans the media. I don’t have anything to add, awards speak for themselves.
“I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us but that is understandable.”
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new