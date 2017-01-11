Domestic Violence: Popular Tanzanian Singer Beaten To Death By Husband

A female Tanzanian artiste, Kijakazi Pazi Shaban, died last week after she was allegedly battered by her husband.
The artist who was once a member of a music group called Kidedea and known by her stage name Zamzam was said to have died at her home in Musoma.
Her husband, a police officer, Hamad Ally took Zamzam’s body to a morgue in Temeke, Dar es Salaam after she succumbed to her injuries.
According to Edaily of Kenya, a source told the Tazanian newspaper, Amani, that Zamzam had in the past sent gory photos of her deformed, wounded face to friends, saying she had been cruelly beaten by her husband – and that if anything would happen to her, then her her husband should be held accountable.
He said, “Zamzam’s family asked the husband to allow them see their relative’s body before he could bury her in Kilimanjaro, of which he agreed.
“Postmortem performed at a Temeke hospital on Zamzam’s body revealed that the singer succumbed to her injuries following a beating.
Zamzam’s husband, Hamad Ally, was arrested and is being held at Chang’ombe police station as investigations continue.
No comments:
Post a Comment