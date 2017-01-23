Monday, 23 January 2017

Donald Trump is first US President to have appeared in a p0rn video after Playboy cameo

 The current President of the United States of America made an appearance in an explicit Playboy film in the year 2000. According to BuzzFeed
 it also features scenes of "fully nude women posing in sexual positions, dancing naked, touching themselves while naked, touching each other sensually, rubbing honey on themselves."
Trump is flanked by Victoria Silvstedt, 1997 Playmate of the Year, and his girlfriend, Melania Knauss, at Playboy magazine's 50th anniversary celebration 
Trump made a brief appearance where he welcomes the Playmates on their visit to New York City by smashing a bottle of champagne on a limousine and pouring bubbles all over the Playboy logo.His line is: "Beauty is beauty, and let's see what happens in New York."

Last year, Trump vowed to crack down on pornography if elected.He signed a pledge from anti-porn group Enough is Enough vowing to enforce laws against pornography if he won the election.

Culled from Daily Mirror
