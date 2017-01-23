Donald Trump is first US President to have appeared in a p0rn video after Playboy cameo

The current President of the United States of America made an
appearance in an explicit Playboy film in the year 2000. According to
it also features scenes of "fully nude women posing in sexual
positions, dancing naked, touching themselves while naked, touching each
other sensually, rubbing honey on themselves."
|Trump is flanked
by Victoria Silvstedt, 1997 Playmate of the Year, and his girlfriend,
Melania Knauss, at Playboy magazine's 50th anniversary celebration
Trump made a brief appearance where he welcomes the Playmates on their
visit to New York City by smashing a bottle of champagne on a limousine
and pouring bubbles all over the Playboy logo.His line is: "Beauty is
beauty, and let's see what happens in New York."
Last year, Trump vowed to crack down on pornography if elected.He signed
a pledge from anti-porn group Enough is Enough vowing to enforce laws
against pornography if he won the election.
