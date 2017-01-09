Don't care about what u people say, This is my Grandma and I love her so much, if u not proud to show off your own then go and die ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love Always.. Took this picture a year ago and mind u all she's the main reason I visit naija always
Monday, 9 January 2017
Don't care what you people say -Nigerian artist says as he shares more photos kissing his 117 year old grandma
